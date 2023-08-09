Sunny Deol opens up how people in 'Bollywood fraternity meets sweetly, but all of that is fake'

Sunny Deol reveals that launching Bobby Deol was not easy

Sunny Deol has opened up the reality of the Bollywood fraternity by saying that people in the industry do meet sweetly and nicely, but all of that is fake.

In short, Deol spoke about the Bollywood camps. However, he also admitted that he has never been a part of any camp himself.

According to Pinkvilla, he once told: “Everybody comes and hugs you and meets you like they love you so much but all of that is fake."

He further added: "So many people call me paaji, I say please don’t call me paaji because you don’t understand the meaning of paaji. There is a respect for older brother. There are so many things that have been going on, will keep going on because they are such good actors in life, maybe not on the screen."

The Gadar: Ek Prem Katha actor also recalled the time he was aiming to launch his brother Bobby Deol in the 90s, which he accepted was not easy at all because nobody was willing to collaborate with them.

Dharmendra's eldest son said: “I remember going to all the directors, even when I was launching Bobby, nobody was willing to join hands with us.”

The Deol brothers worked hard to make their names successful and notable in the industry.

On the work front, Sunny Deol is eagerly waiting for the release of his much-awaited movie Gadar 2 which is set to arrive in theatres on August 11.