Kanye West’s ‘wife’ Bianca Censori ‘inspiring’ the rapper for ‘big comeback’

Kanye West is gearing up to make a comeback as he has new-found confidence courtesy of his alleged wife Bianca Censori.

According to a source cited by Us Weekly, “Bianca has been helping Kanye with some designs, and they both think their fashions are going to be culture shifting.”

“Kanye has been very inspired. He says he’s designing, writing music and being inspired,” the insider added that the rapper, 46, “feels he’s on the precipice of a big comeback.”

The pair was recently spotted in Rome on Monday, where the Flashing Lights hitmaker seemed like he couldn’t get his hands off of his Aussie partner.

Per the insider, the pair are in their “honeymoon phase” as they continue with their PDA-filled outings.

“They are always all over each other and showing affection,” the source continued. “They are having a blast traveling right now.”

The Donda rapper had found himself in the middle of a big controversy as he was publicly ostracised for his racist comments against the Jews.

In October 2022, West had made antisemitic comments which were widely condemned by Jewish organisations. The musician also had to face social media suspensions.

Following the remarks, he was also dropped by several major partnerships, including Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap.

Then in January, he sparked rumours of his marriage to Censori, which was reported by multiple outlets.

TMZ reported that they had “a small marriage ceremony” but this has not been confirmed by the rapper or his partner.

The news came two months after West finalised his divorce from Kim Kardashian.