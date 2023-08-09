Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s divorce courts $15m mansion showdown

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom engaged in lengthy legal battle over $15 million Santa Barbara mansion.

Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom find themselves entangled in a complex dispute with an 83-year-old veteran over the ownership of a lavish $15 million Santa Barbara residence.



According to exclusive information from Daily Mail, the legal wrangle stems from a real estate deal that transpired in July 2020.

At that time Carl Westcott inked a real estate contract to sell his prized property to Katy Perry.

Westcott claimed that his decision was influenced by the effects of opioids and painkillers, which he was taking due to significant back surgery.

The aftermath of this medication haze led Westcott, who also suffers from Huntington's Disease, to reconsider the contract he had signed under the drug-induced fog. He promptly revoked the agreement.

However, Perry and Bloom's representatives appeared to disregard Westcott's change of heart.

In response to his plea, they issued a stern warning of legal action, vowing to sue if he didn't uphold his end of the contract.

Now, after three years of legal wrangling, the dispute is set to culminate in a trial scheduled for later this month.

During the time of the property sale, Carl Westcott was 80 years old, and he had been grappling with Huntington's disease since 2015.

According to his account, outlined in a complaint obtained by Daily Mail, he had not actively listed his 9,285-square-foot home for sale nor had he engaged with a real estate broker regarding the property's placement on the market.

