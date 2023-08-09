Ciara expecting baby no. 3 with beau Russell Wilson

Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting their third baby

Ciara and Russell Wilson are anticipating a new addition to their family.

The 37-year-old singer announced that she is expecting her fourth baby, third with Wilson, via an Instagram post.

On Tuesday, Ciara posted a video of the singer showing off her bump in a silhouette as she dances by the pool.

"You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib,” she wrote in the caption.

The video is filmed by the NFL star, with whom Ciara enjoyed the couple’s anniversary in Japan last month.



The How We Roll singer and Wilson are already parents to two children, son Win, 3, and daughter Sienna Princess, 6, together.

Ciara also shares son Future Zahire, 9, with rapper Future.

The Get Up singer recently released How We Roll in a contentious collaboration with controversial rapper Chris Brown.

A source explained to People that Ciara “has been working and traveling all through her pregnancy,” adding she shot the music video for the song while pregnant.

"It's astonishing how much energy she has when she's pregnant,” enthused the insider.

"She's one of those mothers who has energy throughout her whole pregnancy. She always calls her life organized chaos — but it's organized chaos taking it up another notch," they continued.

"She loves being a mother so this is what she loves doing. This is what she has always wanted, and Russ too. They've always wanted a lot of kids."