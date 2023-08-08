Caretaker PM: Shehbaz Sharif to meet Raja Riaz tomorrow

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly, Raja Riaz calls on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on March 4, 2023. — APP

ISLAMABAD: As the government is nearing its term, the country awaits a decision on the name of the caretaker prime minister which has not been finalised yet.

To decide on a name, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be meeting the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Raja Riaz, a dissident of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), tomorrow (Wednesday) at 4pm, sources told Geo News.

The sources mentioned that Riaz has been informed about the meeting in writing.

The opposition leader informed Geo News that the proposed names of the interim prime ministers will be shared by the government, adding that he will also suggest a few names from his side.

"Prior to this, no name for the caretaker prime minister from the premier was given nor was there any consultation," Riaz said.

'PM likely to send NA dissolution advice today'

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz is expected to send his advice to President Arif Alvi for the dissolution of the National Assembly today, sources told The News.

A day after, on Wednesday, the president may dissolve the assembly, the source confided to the publication as the federal ministers hint at months of delay in elections due to a fresh delimitation exercise that has become mandatory after the approval of 2023 census results.

The dissolution of the National Assembly will pave the way for the commencement of a caretaker government. One name, which consistently remained under discussion for the last few weeks, is that of Dr Hafeez Shaikh.

Shaikh has been the finance minister of the Imran Khan government. Before that, he was the top finance wizard of the last PPP government.

Dr Hafeez Shaikh has also been the favourite of the establishment.