Jamie Dornan explains why he was envied of Robert Pattinson early in his career

Jamie Dornan has recently explained why he was jealous of his former roommate and Twilight star Robert Pattinson.



“I've known Rob forever,” said Fifty Shades of Grey star while answering to Wired’s The web most searched questions on August 7.

Dornan, who is busy promoting his new movie, Heart of Stone actress, remarked, “He's a really good friend. I love him. I think he's one of the most investing, exciting actors around.”

However, the Irish actor confessed, “I probably at one point was quite jealous early on.”

“We were all friends back in London and Rob was going places and we weren't. I think he's the nicest guy in the world,” stated Dornan.

In previous interviews, the Belfast actor discussed about his dynamic relationship with Pattinson as he got famous with his roles in Harry Potter and Twilight franchises.

In March 2022, speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Dornan said, “I think with Rob it's always been like, he sort of had success earlier, so we were a bit like, ‘Does he really fit in with us?’ Because we were not working and he's working all the time.”

“He did Twilight and was suddenly in a different stratosphere than us,” added the actor.

Meanwhile, Dornan can be seen alongside Gal Gadot and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt in Heart of Stone, set to release on August 11 on Netflix.