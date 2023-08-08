Bradley Cooper spends quality time with 6-year-old daughter Lea

Lea De Seine, the 6-year-old child Bradley Cooper shares with model Irina Shayk, was seen with him at the Tuileries Funfair in Paris over the weekend.



The father-daughter team was beaming in images that Page Six was the only one to obtain of them enjoying the Saturday activities, which ranged from soaring swings to log rides.

The 48-year-old Golden Globe nominee wore a denim jacket over a button-down blouse, dark wash trousers, and sneakers for the occasion.

Lea, on the other hand, wore sandals with a patterned blouse and a bright pink skirt.

The Silver Linings Playbook actor became a father of the little one in 2017 when Shayk, 37, gave birth to the child.

Cooper and Shayk made their relationship official in 2015. But they ended their relationship after four years.

Since that time, they have kept in touch and successfully co-parented Lea. They even went on a vacation together in August 2022 with their daughter, which sparked speculations of a reconciliation as they fed pigs and hung out with sharks in skimpy swimsuits.

Cooper was allegedly seeing Huma Abedin, an assistant to Hillary Clinton, at the time.

As for Shayk, since her breakup with Cooper, the "Sports Illustrated Swimsuit" model has been linked to both Kanye West and Vito Schnabel. However, she and Tom Brady have recently been linked.

She was allegedly "throwing herself at" Brady during a friend's wedding in June, according to the outlet.