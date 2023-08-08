Britney Spears has the support of her husband, Sam Asghari, ahead the release of her much-anticipated memoir, The Woman In Me.

According to an insider source, the model and actor, 29, is “thrilled” for the Gimme More singer, 41, to finally open up on her side of the story.

“Sam is thrilled that Britney finally has the opportunity and freedom to speak her truth with her book,” the source told Entertainment Tonight. “He sees it as an opportunity for Britney to open up about what she has felt the need to address for far too long without being silenced or filtered.”

The insider continued that Asghari is “confident” that this will be a “therapeutic experience” to help Spears “let go of many ongoing personal and professional hardships she has faced over the years.”

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari won’t let her exes ‘silence’ her ‘truth’ in memoir

Meanwhile, Spears is also “feeling excited and relieved” about her book release since she feels like “huge weight has been lifted off her shoulders.”

Furthermore, the Toxic singer is “not nervous” and is “eager” to get her story out in the public.

The memoir, which is set to release on October 24 this year, previously faced the ire of Spears’ infamous exes who feared the musician will expose intimate details of their relationship

Per a report published by The Sun, Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell threatened to sue Spears if she revealed anything about them, as their lawyers urged the popstar to give them a copy of her book ahead of the release.

The memoir already had a delay of four months and an insider revealed to Life & Style that the former lovers are “are ready to fight back even more, if they have to.”

The insider added, “Justin and Colin are each prepared to protect their reputations, and it won’t be good for Britney.”