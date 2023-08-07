4 killed, several injured in dual car crashes in Nassau County

Police officers can be seen investigating the site after two crashes reported from Nassau County on August 7, 2023. — YouTube/Eyewitness News ABC7

At least four people were killed in two fatal crashes in Nassau County, which also left five others hospitalised, including two who are in serious condition, according to authorities.

In the first collision, which happened on Sunday shortly before 7:30pm near Sunrise Highway and Unqua Road in East Massapequa, investigators claim a fast-moving car struck three other cars.

Videos of the scene that were broadcast by local media outlets showed upside-down autos near Sunset Mall, ABC7 reported.

Local authorities closed the highway after finding it littered with abandoned cars while, with the aid of the jaws of life, firemen were able to remove people from the automobiles.

According to officials, two people were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, while others' injuries were not life-threatening.

The second crash was reported from West Hempstead Monday at 2:30am in which an SUV collided with a tree and crashed onto the road's centre median by Broad Street, authorities said.

An eyewitness told that the SUV speeding east down Hempstead Turnpike, through “a red light with no headlights on”.

"He was speeding like 100 plus miles at least. People saw him at Cherry Valley here speeding through the car. There was a whole family there, so it was very bad," an eyewitness said.

Officials noted that multiple people sustained life-threatening injuries.