Karachi's population stands at 20.3 million in 7th census

People throng at the Bohri Bazaar in Saddar, Karachi. — AFP/File

The official results of the country's seventh and first-ever digital census announced by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Monday showed that Karachi's population stands at more than 20.3 million with an increase of 4.3 million during the last five years.

The data was gathered from all seven districts of Karachi with District East as the most populated at roughly 3.9 million, followed by District Central at 3.8 million, Korangi at 3.1 million, District West at 2.6 million, Malir at 2.4 million, District South at 2.3 million and Keamari at over 2 million.



According to the latest census data, the population of the Sindh province is 55.69 million.

Population in the Hyderabad Division is over 10.16 million, Larkana Division consists of nearly 7.1 million people, Mirpurkhas Division is comprised of 4.6 million people, Shaheed Benazirabad consists 5.9 million population, while Sukkur houses 6.1 million citizens.

Pakistan is 241.49 million strong

Pakistan’s population, as per PBS census data of 2023, surged to 241.49 million with a growth rate of 2.55%.

The figure was released after Council of Common Interest (CCI) meeting on Saturday approved the results of first ever digital census of Pakistan with consensus in its 50th meeting under the chair of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

The seventh population and housing Census began on March 1 this year and has counted 241.49 million people across Pakistan with a growth rate of 2.55%.

The official statement said the historical milestone of conducting the first-ever digital census was achieved by the PBS as stakeholders completed the task “with challenging timelines”.

All the structures of Pakistan have been geo-tagged during the first digital census, the statement added.

The seventh population and housing census is historic, the official statement said as this “largest” digitisation exercise of South Asia was planned in the shortest span of time i.e. just 18 months.

The census has also provided an economic frame to determine the size of economic clusters across the country.