Lil Wayne share his thoughts on influencing rappers to get 'face tattoos'

Lil Wayne stands on number seven on Billboard's best hip-hop artists list

American rapper Lil Wayne has finally shared his thoughts on becoming a source of influence to many rappers to get face tattoos.

Wayne says it feels amazing to see people looking like him. For him, it’s like seeing his kid coming out of the room looking just like him.

The Mirror singer recently celebrated his 50 years of hip-hop with Billboard, where he had an exclusive conversation over the same. He was asked to express how he feels to see latest rappers being influenced by his style and music.

The 40-year-old singer said: “Sometimes people ask me how I feel about everybody looking like me, everybody getting tattoos, etc. That’s like seeing your kid come out of the room and looking just like you; it feels amazing.”

“So the visible influence is kind of obvious because I know for a fact I didn’t get this look from anyone. There was no one that inspired this look. I just ran into looking like this.”

During the interview, Lil Wayne also shared his own top five artists that included Jay-Z, UGK, Missy Elliot, Goodie Mob and Biggie. He himself has been placed seventh on the Billboard’s best hip-hop artists, reports NME.