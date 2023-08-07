See: Selena Gomez, Edgar Ramirez raise eyebrows over sultry photos

Selena Gomez, Edgar Ramirez pose together on Emilia Perez set

Selena Gomez and Edgar Ramirez are friendship goals as they posed for a photo together seemingly from the set of their upcoming film, Emilia Perez.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 30-year-old singer posted a carousel of photos, which showed the Venezuelan actor feeding her something from this plate.

Another photo captured the duo in a candid picture as they laughed out loud with food in their mouths.

Gomez’s latest post comes after several outings of the pair alongside the rest of the musical film’s cast.

In her posts on Instagram, the Rare Beauty mogul gushed about her time in Paris while shooting the film.

"Thank you Paris for being a home to me for two months! I loved every moment. Working on this film has completely changed my life. I can't wait to share more soon! Love you all [white heart emoji] (sic)," she wrote on Instagram in June.

The upcoming musical crime comedy is directed by French director Jacques Audiard and stars Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofia Gascon, Gomez, and Ramirez.

Gascon is set to lead the film, which centers on her character as a Mexican cartel leader on the run who undergoes a sex reassignment surgery to escape the law and help her become "the woman [she's] always wanted to be." Ten years later, she returns to see her children but now poses as their aunt, as reported via Collider.