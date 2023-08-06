Telegram app suspended in Iraq for posing threat to national security

A representational picture of the Telegram app. — AFP/File

The popular Telegram messaging application has been suspended across Iraq on Sunday due to "national security" concerns, according to the Iraqi government, prompting anger on channels associated with pro-Iran groups.

By midday Sunday, the service had completely stopped operating since users in Baghdad were unable to view new messages and needed to connect via a VPN in order to continue using the program.

The suspension of the Telegram app was justified by the Iraqi ministry of communications as being necessary to "protect the personal data of citizens, which is violated by the application," citing "directives from higher authorities related to national security."

According to the Iraqi government, Telegram "did not respond" to its repeated requests to address the issue of "data leakage from state institutions and individuals, which poses a threat to national security and social peace."

Armed groups and political organisations in Iraq that support Iran frequently utilise the platform Telegram. According to AFP, one of these channels slammed Iraq's suspension, saying that the decision to remove the app was "gagging" them.

The application, which has more than 330,000 members, also charged that the pro-Iran parties-backed Iraqi government was "confiscating freedoms".

After decades of conflict, Iraq has regained relative stability, but authorities are regularly criticised by NGOs and activists for undermining freedom of expression.

Last month, Amnesty International expressed concern that the Iraqi government was considering submitting two bills to parliament that, if passed, would "severely curtail the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly".

The rights group noted that the draft legislation was being proposed at the same time as "a series of trials targeting individuals critical of government figures".

Telegram has previously been blocked in a number of other countries.

In April, the messaging app was suspended in Brazil for failing to provide data on neo-Nazi groups active on the platform.

However, the decision was overturned on appeal two days later.