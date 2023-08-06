WWE SummerSlam 2023: Cody Rhodes beats Brock Lesnar after intense battle

Cody Rhodes triumphs over Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam 2023 after intense battle. Screenshot of a YouTube video.

Cody Rhodes emerged victorious against the formidable Brock Lesnar at this year's WWE SummerSlam.

The much-anticipated rubber match between the two wrestling powerhouses showcased Rhodes' resilience as he executed three consecutive Cross Rhodes manoeuvre to secure the win.



The match kicked off with Lesnar demonstrating his dominance, subjecting Rhodes to a barrage of suplexes that left the audience stunned. However, Rhodes managed to turn the tide in his favor, capitalising on an exposed turnbuckle to level the playing field. Both competitors resorted to Kimura Locks at various points during the match, showcasing their technical prowess and determination to emerge victorious.

Following Rhodes' hard-fought triumph, a moment of mutual respect unfolded in the ring. Lesnar, despite the intense rivalry, extended his hand to Rhodes, followed by a bear hug and a raised hand as a sign of admiration for his opponent's skills.

Rhodes' journey to overcome adversity, which he has aptly termed his "adversity tour," reached its latest milestone with this victory over the Hurricane Brock. Lesnar had previously dominated their encounters on television, including a (kayfabe) arm injury inflicted on Rhodes and a dramatic confrontation in Atlanta, Ga., in front of Rhodes' family. Even on Raw, Lesnar had maintained his upper hand until this defining showdown.

The backdrop of Cody Rhodes' recent critically acclaimed documentary added an extra layer of significance to this victory. Given Lesnar's recent displays of strength, many believed Rhodes' win was a near certainty. While their matches were already commendable, opinions emerged that a world title on the line could have elevated the Lesnar vs. Rhodes rivalry to new heights.

However, this triumph did not come without its share of controversies. Notably, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has refrained from defending his title for an unprecedented span of over 100 days. Reigns' next title defense is slated against Jey Uso, where the symbolic status hangs in the balance. Interestingly, the Tribal Chief narrative somewhat overshadows the significance of the WWE Universal Championship, making the dual-title scenario in Reigns vs. Uso III appear conspicuous in contrast to the absence of a stipulation in the Lesnar vs. Cody III showdown.