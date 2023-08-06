Dominant Japan qualifies for World Cup quarter finals

Japan´s defender #02 Risa Shimizu (C) celebrates with her teammates after scoring her team´s second goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women´s World Cup round of 16 football match between Japan and Norway at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington on August 5, 2023. —AFP

Japan inched closer to their second Women's World Cup title by securing a thrilling victory against Norway, advancing to the quarter-finals of the prestigious tournament.

The 2011 champions displayed their prowess right from the start when a fortuitous own goal by Norway's Ingrid Engen, deflecting Hinata Miyazawa's cross, gave Japan an ideal lead.

Despite Norway's quick equaliser through Guro Reiten's well-placed header, Japan demonstrated their resilience with Risa Shimizu's heavily deflected strike, regaining the lead. Hinata Miyazawa further fueled Japan's triumph by racing through and scoring their third goal, sealing their place in the quarter-finals.

Miyazawa's exceptional performance also puts her on track for the Golden Boot, leading the scoring charts with five goals in the tournament. Overjoyed by her goal, she credited the entire team's collective effort and expressed her desire to score more.

Throughout the game, Norway found themselves outmatched by Japan's impressive gameplay. Goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita's heroic save, denying Karina Saevik's powerful header, prevented Norway from staging a dramatic comeback. With this victory, Japan progresses to the quarter-finals, where they will face either the defending champions, the United States, or Sweden.

Japan's remarkable journey in the Women's World Cup continues as they seek their first title in 12 years. They have been unstoppable so far, breezing through the group stage without dropping a single point. In their standout performance against Spain, Japan showcased their prowess in counter-attacking football, securing an eye-catching 4-0 win despite holding only 23% possession. Their well-organised defence, led by Yamashita, has been highly effective in thwarting opponent attacks, conceding only one goal so far.

On the other hand, Norway's campaign in the 2023 Women's World Cup has been lacklustre. Though they secured a 6-0 victory against the Philippines in their final group fixture, their form has been inconsistent. The absence of star forward Ada Hegerberg due to injury further hampered their chances, and even her late appearance in the last-16 game couldn't change the outcome. Coach Hege Riise acknowledged Japan's superiority, crediting their style of play and expressing her team's determination to improve their defensive performance.

In conclusion, Japan's dominance in the Women's World Cup has been evident, positioning them as strong contenders for the title. Norway, despite their valiant efforts, faced the consequences of their shortcomings. The tournament continues to witness fierce competition and exceptional performances from talented teams.