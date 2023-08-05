Imran Khan arrested: PTI vows to challenge 'predetermined' verdict in Toshakhana case

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, deputy head of PTI, speaks with the media in Islamabad on May 10, 2023. — AFP

Hours after an Islamabad trial court declared him guilty of “corrupt practices” in the Toshakhana case, Islamabad police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan from his Lahore residence, Geo.tv reported on Saturday.

The PTI however condemned the development that could change the course of the former prime minister's political career and rejected it as a "politically-motivated and predetermined decision."

In an exclusive interview with Geo.tv, PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that decision was "politically motivated and predetermined" and that PTI had a strong premonition that Khan would be convicted.

“Imran Khan had seen it coming and he time and again predicted his arrest in Toshakhana case. He knew he would be disqualified,” said the senior PTI politician.

“PTI chief already spoke about his fears during public speeches,” he added.



Khan was arrested today from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore after being convicted in the Toshakhana case. The PTI chief, who denies the allegations against him, was accused of misusing his 2018 to 2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than Rs140 million ($635,000).

Qureshi questioned if Khan was provided a fair trial, which was his basic right as a citizen.

“Constitution's Article 10 (1) stipulates that every citizen will be provided justice. Were the criteria of justice such as impartiality, adequate representation and presenting witnesses before the jury, provided? Was there no one else in the judiciary, except Justice Humayun Dilawar who could fulfil the requirements of justice?” PTI vice-chairman told Geo.tv by phone.

According to Qureshi, the infamous case was repeatedly sent to a trial court, with the likeliness of Judge Dilawar to issue the verdict. He asked why the judge did not recuse himself from the case when the PTI chief had reservations about him.

“It should be considered why the verdict was made in haste during the weekend.”

The PTI stalwart questioned how the police had already reached Zaman Park today to arrest Khan even before the verdict was made public.

“Were the police already informed about this decision and that the verdict is about to be announced as well as the nature of the verdict?” asked Qureshi.

He also claimed that police broke the gate of Khan’s residence to arrest him without allowing him to seek a warrant.

“PTI will use its right to challenge the decision. We will knock on the doors of the higher judiciary. We will defend Imran Khan with legal and political means,” said the politician.

Meanwhile, Qureshi said, PTI's core committee would now meet to decide its future course of action amid Khan's second arrest in three months.

“Justice should be visible. We approached the higher judiciary but we were not given a chance to represent and defend ourselves,” he complained.



