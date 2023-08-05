Meghan Markle’s striped dress inspires fast sales on similar outfits?

Meghan Markle kicked off her 42nd birthday celebrations on Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023, wearing a black-and-white striped dress accompanied by Prince Harry in Montecito.

According to Hello! Magazine, as the former Suits actress stepped out in the ensemble, it quickly has an impact. The outlet also suggested similar and affordable for those looking to recreate the look.

Inside Meghan Markle’s striped dress look

The Duchess of Sussex accessorised her Posse strapless column dress with Tabayer hoop earrings which retail for $3900 and black Emme Parsons sandals, which cost $425. She tied her hair up in a bun but letting some strands loose to frame her face, while carrying a beaded brown Cult Gaia clutch.

According to the website, the $240 dress "has a strapless silhouette that’s both elegant and timeless. It’s patterned with classic bone and black stripes and is designed for a close, figure-hugging fit."

Meghan’s pre-birthday outing further quashes divorce rumours

According to an insider, who revealed to People Magazine, the dinner at Tre Lune in Montecito, "may have served as an early birthday dinner for Meghan" who turned 42 on Friday, August 4th, 2023.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry opted for a pale blue linen shirt and white trousers for the night out.

The outing served as a second joint public appearance for the couple who had been at the centre of divorce rumours recently.

While Meghan doesn’t typically celebrate her birthday publicly, she previously rang in her 40th birthday by announcing her 40x40 initiative, encouraging people to commit 40 minutes of their time to support women returning to work.