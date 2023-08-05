Breaking Bad actor Mark Margolis breathes his last at 83

Breaking Bad actor Mark Margolis has recently breathed his last on August 3 at the age of 83 in New York City.



According to Deadline, Margolis was admitted to Mount Sinai Hospital due to his illness and later on Thursday, he passed away. His son Morgan Margolis, who is also an actor and CEO of Knitting Factory Entertainment, confirmed this news.

Margolis joined the industry in the 1970s and after doing small roles in movies, he eventually got a role of a henchman in 1984 Scarface and then appeared in various movies such as Glory and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

It is pertinent to mention that the late actor appeared in many movies of director Darren Aronofsky, including Pi, Requiem for a Dream, The Wrestler, Black Swan and Noah.

Interestingly, Margolis was noticed by the viewers in his role as a Sicilian mob boss infected with HIV in the brutal prison drama Oz from 1998 to 2003.

However, his role on Breaking Bad was a turning point during his acting career where he got the opportunity to play Tio, a villain who was the key antagonist of the series.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2012, Margolis revealed, “I was only coming onto 'Breaking Bad,' as far as I knew, for that one episode, but there's no accounting for taste, and the fans took a fancy to me.”

“Somebody asked me recently, 'How did you manage to play such a horrible guy?' and I said, ‘Have you talked to my friends?' They'll tell you I'm pretty miserable to begin with,” he quipped at the time.

In 2012, Margolis also earned an Emmy nomination for his Breaking Bad performance in the Outstanding Guest Actor category.

In his previous interview with Observer, Margolis said that fans think “I’m some sort of rich guy, that everyone in the movies is making the kind of money Angelina Jolie is making”.

“They don’t realise that most of my life has been a struggle,” he added.

Last year, Margolis was seen in Broken Soldier movie opposite Sophie Turner, Ray Liotta, and Ivana Milicevic.