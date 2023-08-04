Dream Kardashian and Tatum Thompson are ‘close’ just like Khloe and Rob Kardashian

Dream Kardashian and Tatum Thompson may have developed a good bond.

Dream, 6, was cuddling Tatum, who recently had his first birthday, as they sat and smiled on a fluffy bean bag chair, according to the Arthur George founder, who uploaded a touching image of the cousins to his Instagram Stories on Aug. 3. Khloe couldn't get enough of the adorable photo or how much Tatum resembles Rob.



"Awwwwww," The Kardashians star captioned her Instagram Stories while re-sharing the picture. "Ladies and gentlemen, my niece and my brother."

She's not the only one who notices the family resemblance.

"I'm honestly in awe of how you look exactly like uncle Rob," On Tatum's birthday, July 28, Kris Jenner paid tribute to him on Instagram. "It's wild and I love it!!!!" Kim Kardashian also agreed in a separate post, "You are Rob's twin!"

Of course, Dream and Tatum's friendship should come as no surprise. After all, Rob, who shares Dream with ex Blac Chyna, and Khloe, who shares Tatum and 5-year-old daughter True Thompson with ex Tristan Thompson, have a close sibling relationship.

"Rob and I are crazy close to one another," the Good American mogul exclaimed on an episode of The Kardashians. "I mean, we've always been."