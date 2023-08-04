Travis Scott reaches settlement with family of Astroworld victim

Travis Scot settles with one victim's family out of court.

In new revelations surrounding the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy, Travis Scott and the organizers of the event have reached an out-of-court settlement with the family of 14-year-old John Hilgert, as reported by Rolling Stone.



The lawsuit, which had been filed against the rapper and others involved, was withdrawn by the family back in February, following the resolution.



However, amidst the news of the settlement, Travis Scott and one of his attorneys have come under intense criticism for making what many consider to be tone-deaf remarks.

The rapper suggested that the release of the Houston Police Department's report coincided with the launch of his new album, Utopia, in an attempt to harm record sales.

These comments have sparked outrage, especially from Bob Hilliard, the lawyer representing the family of 9-year-old victim, Ezra Blount.

Hilliard condemned Scott's comments as insensitive and pointed out the seriousness of the preventable tragedy that claimed numerous lives and caused countless injuries.

The incident at Astroworld Festival resulted in ten fatalities and hundreds of injuries, prompting a thorough investigation.

In June, a grand jury decided not to recommend any charges in connection with the tragedy.

A comprehensive 1,266-page police report has shed light on the tragic events that happened at the Astroworld Festival on November 5, 2021.

The report delves into harrowing details of how the victims were crushed amidst a crowd of 50,000 at NRG Stadium during the concert.

The catastrophe resulted in over a dozen people being hospitalized, while around 300 others were treated for injuries at the scene.





