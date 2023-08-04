Donald Trump denounces charges, calls it a 'sad day for America' after court appearance

Former US president Donald Trump speaks to the media while standing on the airport tarmac before leaving Washington. Twitter video.

Former US president Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to four charges related to election interference in a Washington court.

This could be just one of many court appearances for him as he faces the possibility of yet another indictment. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis revealed this week that her investigation into election interference in Georgia is reaching its conclusion, potentially marking the fourth indictment against him.



The ex-president, who is also the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, denounced the charges as "persecution of a political opponent" following his court appearance. Trump's defense team is aiming to delay the trial until after the 2024 election.

The charges against Donald Trump include conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction, and conspiracy against the right to vote. If found guilty on the most serious charge, he could face up to 20 years in prison.



During a brief media interaction outside his private plane, Trump expressed his disappointment with the state of Washington D.C., saying it was "very sad" to witness the "filth and decay" during his visit back to the city, which he had not returned to since leaving office.

In response to the charges, Trump accused Democrats of "unprecedented weaponisation" of the justice system. He maintained his innocence in all the criminal cases brought against him, including separate charges over possession of classified documents in Florida and hush money payment to Stormy Daniels in New York, for which he has also pleaded not guilty.

The court hearing took place within view of the US Capitol, the site of the January 6, 2021, riot by Trump supporters attempting to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden's election victory. Over 1,000 individuals who participated in the riot have been defendants in the same courthouse where Trump appeared.

Trump's legal team, led by Special Counsel Jack Smith, is seeking a speedy trial, but the defense is pursuing strategies to postpone proceedings until after the November 2024 election. The former president's supporters and opponents gathered outside the court building amid heavy security measures.

In a statement on his Truth Social website, Trump vowed to continue fighting against what he perceives as a "corrupt, rigged, and stolen election." He framed his arrest as an "honor" for standing up for the American people.