Chelsea set to sign Brighton's Robert Sanchez for staggering amount

Chelsea Football Club has finalised a deal to secure the services of Brighton's goalkeeper, Robert Sanchez, for an initial fee of £25 million, with potential add-ons. The move comes as Chelsea seeks to bolster their goalkeeping options following the departure of Edouard Mendy, who joined Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia.

At the age of 25, Sanchez will compete with Kepa Arrizabalaga for the coveted position of the number one goalkeeper at Stamford Bridge. Interestingly, Sanchez is no stranger to the Chelsea coaching staff, as he previously worked under the guidance of goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts during their time together at Brighton.

Having been a part of Brighton since he was 15 years old, Sanchez progressed through their academy after making the switch from Levante in 2013. Following successful loan spells at Forest Green and Rochdale, he made his debut for Brighton in November 2020 and remained the team's primary goalkeeper for nearly two years.

Sanchez's talent did not go unnoticed by the Spanish national team, as he earned call-ups in 2021, representing his country in both the delayed Euro 2020 tournament and the 2022 World Cup. Although he has only earned two caps in friendly matches, Sanchez's international experience adds to his promising career trajectory.

While he temporarily lost his spot to Jason Steele during Brighton's 2022-23 Premier League season, Sanchez showcased his skills during the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United at Wembley, despite the eventual defeat on penalties.

Initially set to remain at Brighton until June 2025, Sanchez's move to Chelsea marks a significant milestone in his career, presenting him with a fresh challenge and the opportunity to compete at a higher level with one of England's top clubs.