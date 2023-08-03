Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol joins Manchester City in record transfer

Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol joins Manchester City in a record transfer.—@DxBruyneSZN

Manchester City finalised an impressive £77 million deal with RB Leipzig to secure the services of Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol.

The 21-year-old's transfer fee sets a new British record for a defender, though it falls short of the £80 million that Manchester United paid for Harry Maguire from Leicester City in 2019.

Gvardiol has been a standout player for Leipzig, featuring in 87 games for the club since his arrival from Dynamo Zagreb in 2021. With his versatility to play as a central defender or left-back, Gvardiol is poised to bolster Manchester City's defensive options. The highly anticipated move is expected to be completed after Gvardiol undergoes a medical examination in England later this week.

Earlier last week, the deal seemed uncertain as Leipzig firmly stood their ground, refusing to sell Gvardiol for anything less than €100 million (£86 million). However, negotiations progressed positively, leading to a successful agreement between the clubs. Manchester City's manager, Pep Guardiola, is optimistic about Gvardiol's potential to strengthen the left side of the central defence. Alongside Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, and Nathan Ake, who can also play in that position, Gvardiol's arrival may raise questions about Aymeric Laporte's future at the Etihad Stadium.

Adding to their summer signings, Manchester City previously welcomed Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea for an initial fee of £25 million in June. Kovacic's acquisition aims to fill the void left by Ilkay Gundogan, who made a move to Barcelona on a free transfer. Additionally, Riyad Mahrez recently transferred to Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia for £30 million.

Gvardiol, who boasts 21 caps for Croatia and two international goals, played a significant role in his country's success during the 2022 World Cup, where they secured a commendable third-place finish. Croatia also finished as runners-up to Spain in this year's Nations League, with Gvardiol's contributions earning him recognition.

Prior to joining the Bundesliga, Gvardiol celebrated back-to-back titles with Dynamo Zagreb, culminating in a league and cup double. Leipzig's Champions League appearances during Gvardiol's tenure exemplify his impact on the team's performance.

City's decision to sign Gvardiol reflects its commitment to investing in promising talents for the future. The move may signal the imminent departure of Aymeric Laporte, presenting Gvardiol with an opportunity to make his mark in the squad. However, he will face competition from City's established central defenders, who are well-versed in Pep Guardiola's tactical approach, particularly the use of inverted full-back strategies.

With the acquisition of Gvardiol, Manchester City aims to continue its winning momentum and fortify the squad for upcoming challenges. The signing demonstrates the club's ambition to build on its recent successes and maintain a competitive edge in both domestic and international competitions.