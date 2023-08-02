Nicolas Cage shocks fans with dramatic transformation for new film

Nicolas Cage has stunned his fans with his transformation for the upcoming movie Dream Scenario in which he appears unrecognizable.



Dream Scenario will be released as an opening film at the Toronto International Film Festival and it features Nicolas Cage alongside Michael Cera and Julianne Nicholson.

The first look of Cage's astounding transformation left fans in awe as he appeared to be without hair on his head and grown hair on his face (Beard).

The Toronto International Film Festival revealed the first look of Nicholas Cage in his upcoming movie in which the actor appears to be in a parking lot, reports People magazine.

The picture saw Cage showing off a fully-grown, grey beard and a hairless head.

Robyn Citizen, a festival execute, described the film as a surrealist satire comedy.

The new movie of Cage marks the 5th time, the actor makes his appearance on the big screen.

In addition to getting featured in Dream Scenario, Cage has starred in Renfield, The Old Way and Sympathy of the Devil this year.

The actor earlier made headlines by making a cameo in The Flash in a character that appears to be an alternative to Superman.