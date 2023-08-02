Karen Gillan calls for ban on glue traps for flies

Actor Karen Gillan on Tuesday called for a ban on glue traps for flies and little creatures.
Taking to her Instagram stories, the actor wrote, "Imagine getting stuck to something and ripping off your legs to try and get free."
She added, "It's so horrendous and inhumane and we need to stop these things getting made."
"Every time I see one I get genuinely upset", said the Jumanji actor.
Karen Gillan, 35, is a Scottish actress and filmmaker. She gained recognition for her work in British film and television, particularly for playing Amy Pond, a primary companion to the Eleventh Doctor in the science fiction series Doctor Who, for which she received several awards.
SAG-AFTRA strike halts Will Smith's projects, including 'Bad Boys 4' and 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' remake
Meek Mill and Drake made a series f diss tracks about each other during their 8-year-long feud
Prince Harry, Andrew have just come under fire for treating their spree of havoc as a birthright
50 Cent shares why he wants to get into shape now
Gal Gadot share her thoughts on new Superman casting in latest interview
'Jaws 2' actor Marc Gilpin's family had already lost two of his sisters in the recent past