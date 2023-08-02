 
Karen Gillan calls for ban on glue traps for flies

The actor doesn't want little creatures to lose their legs

By Web Desk
August 02, 2023
Actor Karen Gillan on Tuesday called for a ban on glue traps for flies and little creatures.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actor wrote, "Imagine getting stuck to something and ripping off your legs to try and get free."

She added, "It's so horrendous and inhumane and we need to stop these things getting made."

"Every time I see one I get genuinely upset", said the Jumanji actor.

Karen Gillan, 35, is a Scottish actress and filmmaker. She gained recognition for her work in British film and television, particularly for playing Amy Pond, a primary companion to the Eleventh Doctor in the science fiction series Doctor Who, for which she received several awards.

