Japanese man transforms into wolf to find escape, empowerment

Describing the profound effect of donning the suit, Toru Ueda expressed that when he gazes into the mirror, he sees a wolf staring back at him. — Twitter/Files

In Japan, a man is fulfilling his childhood dream by embodying his fascination with wolves. Toru Ueda, an engineer, dedicated three million Yen (approximately $20,943) to realise his vision of a custom wolf costume.

The suit, crafted by Zeppet Workshop, a specialised production and modelling company catering to the film and TV industries, was delivered to him earlier this year.

While his story is resurfacing and gaining traction, it's worth noting that Ueda's wolf transformation isn't intended for extravagant costume parties. He finds the attire impractical for walking around comfortably.

Though the investment in the intricately designed wolf suit was substantial, the 32-year-old doesn't sport it for social events.

Instead, he reserves its use for more personal purposes. At home, he slips into the costume to unwind and escape from the challenges of daily life.

The transformative experience takes him away from human concerns, providing a unique sense of liberation and detachment.

Describing the profound effect of donning the suit, Ueda expressed that when he gazes into the mirror, he sees a wolf staring back at him.

This feeling, he revealed, is both stirring and powerful. He is quick to distinguish himself from the concept of a werewolf, emphasising that he is not a monster, but a person who connects deeply with the spirit of a wolf.

During his interactions with the Zeppet team, Ueda communicated his desire for a human-sized wolf suit that not only captures realism but also enables him to move naturally. This blend of authenticity and practicality was a priority in the creation of his unique costume.