Kylie Jenner becomes the inspiration for a new limited-edition collection of mini Bratz dolls

Kylie Jenner, the reality star and billionaire beauty mogul, has been transformed into a set of mini Bratz dolls for an exclusive limited-edition collection.

This marks the first-ever celebrity collaboration for Bratz, and the collection features six "Bratzified" versions of Kylie Jenner donning some of her most iconic red carpet outfits.

Among the looks included in the collection are the lavender feather-trimmed Versace gown she wore at the 2019 Met Gala and the corseted black dress with a crystal crown she rocked at the Thierry Mugler exhibition opening in November 2022.

Each mystery trapezoid capsule in the collection is priced at $9.99 and contains one mini doll, one mini accessory (such as Jenner's signature convertible cruiser, her Italian Greyhound Norman, or an oversized lip-shaped phone), and a collector's guide.

Kylie Jenner expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating in a press release, "I have been a fan of Bratz since childhood, and I’ve always wanted my own Bratz doll." She further mentioned, “I have loved every step of the process this past year in creating these dolls alongside the Bratz team.”

For Jasmin Larian, the founder and creative director of both Bratz and fashion brand Cult Gaia, the partnership with Jenner holds sentimental value.

“Kylie truly embodies everything Bratz has stood for since its inception 22 years ago — from being disruptive and rebellious to energetic and expressive,” she said.

“Not only will this collaboration expand to Kylie’s millions of fans, but it will also reach the audiences that grew up with Bratz and are excited to relive the Y2K Bratz lifestyle today,” she added.

Overall, this collaboration between Kylie Jenner and Bratz is set to captivate fans and enthusiasts alike, celebrating the spirit of both the famous reality star and the beloved fashion dolls.