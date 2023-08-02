Bradley Cooper furious with Tom Brady for dating his ex Irina Shayk: Insider

Bradley Cooper is reportedly furious with Tom Brady for dating his ex Irina Shayk who is also a mother to his daughter Lea De Seine.

After the former NFL quarterback sparked romance rumours with the Russian supermodel, it was claimed that the A Star Is Born star was unbothered by the speculations.

A source told Page Six at the time that Cooper “isn’t freaked out,” adding, “Right now, he is taking a wait-and-see attitude.”

“[Brady and Shayk] didn’t declare their love. This could be over in two, three weeks,” source added.

However, a new report published by National Inquirer revealed that Cooper is mad at Brady as he still has feeling for his former flame.

Moreover, the insider also claimed that Cooper fears the athlete could become his daughter's step-dad, something he is not ready to accept.

"Bradley is also afraid Tom is going to move into his daddy territory — a move he considers offsides," the insider said, adding that the men seems to be heading towards a "testosterone-fueled smackdown."

Before concluding, the insider said that the Hollywood star now wants Brady to "get lost!"