'Cancer killing' drug's trials to begin on humans

Untreated cancer cells are on the left, while cells treated with the new drug can be seen on the right. — City of Hope

Early research has introduced a "cancer-killing" drug called AOH1996, which shows promise in eradicating solid tumors while sparing healthy cells.



The pill targets a cancerous form of the protein PCNA, which is crucial in DNA replication and repairing growing tumours and has been developed over 20 years with the City of Hope, a leading cancer research and treatment organisation, at the helm of its development in the United States.

AOH1996 is currently undergoing pre-clinical research, with hopes to ensure targeted and effective treatment for cancer patients.

Professor Linda Malkas, who has been working on the drug, compared PCNA to a major airline terminal hub with multiple gates. The drug, on the other hand, is designed to selectively target the altered form of PCNA found in cancer cells, effectively shutting down cancer cell growth.

While the research has so far been limited to subduing tumour growth in cell and animal models, its initial results have been promising.

The first phase of a clinical trial of the drugs has begun to assess the pill's efficacy in humans. It has, so far, displayed effectiveness against cells derived from various cancers, including breast, prostate, brain, ovarian, cervical, skin, and lung cancers.

The breakthrough becomes particularly significant, as PCNA was previously considered "undruggable". It is hoped that this advancement could pave the way for more personalised and targeted cancer treatments in the future.