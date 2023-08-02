Gwyneth Paltrow invites strangers for sleepover at her mansion

It was part of Gwyneth Paltrow's paid partnership with Airbnb

Gwyneth Paltrow is making her fans' dreams come true as she shook hands with Airbnb to rent her plush Montecito home's guest house to two lucky fans for one night.

Taking to Twitter, the Iron Man star said, "Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented."



In order to "make the world a little less lonely," she continued. "While we may begin as strangers, I hope we'll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal."

The Goop founder added, "Lay by the pool, go on one of my favorite hikes and of course you'll have a bathroom stocked with my favorite goop products for a truly luxuriating stay."



The Oscar winner promised the selected guests would have the best experience of their life as she gave a walk-through of the luxe guest house to her 8.3 followers.

It includes several high-end stuff, such as a stuffed wine cellar, a large soaking tub, a wood-burning fireplace, and more.

And the cherry on the top, the lucky fan(s) will join the dinner table with the 50-year-old and her hubby, Brad Falchuk.

Paltrow's guest house's royal experience is up for offering on September 9. But fans have to test their luck by signing up for the eye-catching opportunity on August 15 at 10 a.m. PT.