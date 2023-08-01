PM-formed panel to discuss Pakistan's World Cup participation in India

Pakistan's Babar Azam speaking with Indian player in this undated photo. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket team's participation in the World Cup in India will be discussed tomorrow (Thursday) by the committee formed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the first time.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, who is the head of the panel, will chair the meeting which will be attended by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf, sources said.



In the huddle, Pakistan's participation in the World Cup in India would be discussed. The members will also review Ahmedabad as the venue for the high-octane Pakistan vs India clash.



The 14-member committee, headed by FM Bilawal, comprises Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari, chiefs of the national security institutions, and foreign secretary.

The high-powered panel will send its recommendations to the prime minister who will make the final call on the country's participation in the mega event.

India, the host of the World Cup in October-November this year, has already refused to cross the border to participate in the Asia Cup, depriving Pakistan of its genuine right to host all matches.

Now Pakistan will host only four matches while the rest of the Asia Cup matches will be played in Sri Lanka.

Following the situation, PCB Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer wrote a letter to the premier, seeking the government's permission for the Pakistan cricket team’s participation in the multi-nation event.