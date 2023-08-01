Jennifer Aniston turns to Justin Theroux for comfort after losing father

Jennifer Aniston's grieving heart find solace and comfort with her ex-husband Justin Theroux following her father John Aniston's death.

The Morning Show actor has still not moved on from her dad's death and is in constant communication with his close pals and her ex-husband in an effort to seek support.

Jennifer often calls John’s Days of Our Lives co-stars and remembers their birthdays in an effort to heal after losing her father last November 2022 at the age of 89, the insider shared.

Speaking of Jennifer’s bond with Justin, from whom she parted ways after two-year marriage in 2017, an insider said she “is being comforted by Justin Theroux with daily phone calls.”

As for her late dad’s friends, they said, “Jennifer has sent [John’s] friends gifts and called them and remember their birthdays and been a real sweetie.”

“She has been incredibly generous and has had his friends up to her house for parties to talk about the good old days with John,” the source said.

Even though Jennifer had a strained bond with her father for the most part of her life, they reconnected some years before his death.

Following his death, another blow she received was when she got to know that the creators of the longest running soap opera is planning to kill off John’s character in a plane crash.

“Jennifer hates to fly so this has rubbed her the wrong way but what can she do? They have to explain Victor's death on the show,” the insider said.

The source added, “The funeral show is expected to air sometime late August, early September.”