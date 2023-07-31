Kim Kardashian emerges as a ‘surprise’ element on American Horror Story set

Kim Kardashian has emerged as a “surprise” element on the set of upcoming American Horror Story series.



A source spilled to The Mirror on how the cast and crew were little sceptical when she entered this season of AHS as the “whole crew” is “tightly knit” and “an outsider” coming into this dynamic is not entertained.

However, “what's been a welcome surprise is,” the source told the outlet, “how well Kim has fit in with the company and how focused Ryan Murphy has been on getting the best work he can out of her.”

The insider claimed that director Ryan has a long-term plan to mentor her as an actress.

“It's created a somewhat unusual situation where Ryan is just on the set more than he has been on the last few seasons of the show, and he has emerged as a kind of mentor to Kim as she dips into the world of TV drama acting,” stated the source.

The insider also added that the “ratings will be the biggest factor in deciding if Kim continues twitch the franchise the way so many other actors who have joined the ensemble have managed to do”.



The source also opened up that Ryan is treating the reality star “like a bona fide acting discovery”.

Meanwhile, “Kim has proven herself to be a likeable person with a sense of humour, which is absolutely crucial to the whole vibe on the 'AHS' set. Kim has that ability every bit as much as Lady Gaga did,” explained the source.