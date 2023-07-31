Ridley Scott reveals Joaquin Phoenix's initial confusion on 'Napolean' film set

Ridley Scott, the director of Napolean, disclosed that actor Joaquin Phoenix, who portrays Napolean in the film, was unaware of the movie's details just two weeks before the filming began.



Napolean, a historical epic film, brings together acclaimed actor and director Ridley Scott, who previously collaborated on the award-winning film Gladiator more than two decades ago.

Variety reports that in an interview with Empire Magazine, Ridley Scott revealed that he had to talk scene by scene with Joaquin Phoenix for ten days about the film.

Napolean official trailer

He said that Pheonix came to me and said, "I don't know what to do." Ridley added, "Then we sat for 10 days and in a sense rehearsed, absolutely detail by detail."



Scott said that Phoenix is, "the best player of damaged goods" and that's why he was perfect to play as Napolean.

The actor said that it was a very nostalgic idea to work with Scott as he previously enjoyed working with him on Gladiator.

He added that it wasn't a difficult idea for him to sign up for another film directed by Scott.

In an interview with Empire magazine earlier, Scott revealed that he has to change the whole script to make Joaquin more comfortable. The film is written by David Scarpa.

Napolean will be released by Apple and Sony in theatres on November 22.