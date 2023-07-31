Sharon shares first snap from dreamy wedding with Ashley Cole

Sharon Canu, the wife of Ashley Cole, has unveiled the inaugural photo from their wedding ceremony. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Italy, surrounded by close friends and family.
Ashley Cole finally tied the knot again with Sharon Canu after a 13-year gap since his separation from ex-wife Cheryl.
Taking to Instagram, Sharon shared a stunning photo from her special occasion that featured the couple herself and Ashley holding hands while standing on the stage. A plume of rainbow can also be seen in the background.
Sharon looked glamorous in her stunning bridal dress, a bardot-style gown, with her hair tied back into a bun.
The football star Ashley rocked in the navy-coloured suit. She captioned the post, "Mr and Mrs Cole."
Several friends and fans, taking to the comment section, have expressed their love and well wishes for the couple. John Terry congratulated the couple saying, "Wow what an amazing photo and the most incredible wedding."
Christine Lampard wrote, "Absolutely gorgeous." Suzie Wells commented, "Congratulations beautiful girl you looked absolutely beautiful."
Ashley met his new wife while playing for AS Roma in 2014, four years after his split from his ex-wife Cheryl. The couple shares two kids, Jaxon and Grace Cole.
