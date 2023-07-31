Matthew McConaughey ‘indecisive’ about stepping into politics in the future

Matthew McConaughey is still indecisive about stepping into politics in the future.



During an appearance on ABC’S This Week on July 30, The Mud actor spoken up about new measures for school safety while also answered a question about running for “elected office” and leaving behind acting.

The Interstellar actor responded, “There’s a great question that I’m still answering.”

Matthew began speaking about gun violence after his community was shocked by a school shooting in May 2022.

The shooting reportedly killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.

Back in June 2022, the Sweet Home Alabama actor discussed about gun violence prevention with President Joe Biden during his White House visit.

Elsewhere in the interview, The Gentlemen actor also addressed those people who are not in favour of gun control as they believe that this will “infringe” on their second amendment rights.

“I’d change the word from ‘control’ to ‘responsibility,’” said Matthew.

The Dark Tower actor pointed out, “No one wants to be controlled. But responsibility is still something that we can all go, ‘Yeah, I’ll take responsibility’.”

“The Second Amendment defenders could talk responsibility. They could look you in the eye and talk responsibility with someone from the other side of the aisle,” he concluded.