Gerard Pique faces chants of Shakira's name in Madrid nightclub appearance

Shakira's ex Gerard Pique had to face an awkward moment as the crowd present in the nightclub chanted Shakira's name at him. Gerard was in a nightclub and took to the stage to mark his Kings League Tournament, which was founded by him last year.



As the footballer grabbed the microphone and before he could speak, the attendees started chanting the name of his ex Shakira at him.

The former couple, Gerard and Shakira announced their split last year after staying together for 11 years. They share two young kids, Milan and Sasha.

Shakira confirmed split from Gerard in a statement that read, "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority. We ask that you respect our family's privacy. Thank you for your understanding [sic]."

In an interview with People magazine last month, Shakira reflected on her split with Gerard. She also touched on rumours of Gerard cheating on her.

The hitmaker said that she found out through the media about being betrayed by her husband, adding that it was a very vulnerable time for her as her father was in ICU then.

Since Shakira's split with Gerard, the singer has sparked romance rumours with Tom Cruise and Lewis Hamilton.