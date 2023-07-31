Khawaja, Warner thwart England's Ashes victory bid before rain interrupts

Khawaja, and Warner thwart England's Ashes victory bid before rain interrupts.—Twitter@cricketcomau

Australian openers showcased exceptional resilience, frustrating England's quest for victory as they embarked on a challenging chase of 384 runs. The intense battle unfolded with Usman Khawaja remaining unbeaten at 69 and David Warner steadfast at 58, propelling Australia to a strong position at 135-0 before rain disrupted play on the fourth day.

England's hopes of celebrating Stuart Broad's retirement with a series-levelling win were met with a bittersweet twist. The rain descended upon the ground, halting the game and raising uncertainties about the fate of the final Test and Broad's farewell from international cricket.

Despite a captivating and closely-fought series, the match is on course for another gripping finish, with England holding the upper hand. Only seven times in Test cricket history has a team successfully chased down a target greater than 384 runs, favouring England's chances. However, the unpredictable nature of this Ashes series means that more drama could be in store on the final day.

England faced their own predicament, faltering from a commanding 332-4 to losing their last six wickets for a mere 63 runs. Starting at 389-9 on Sunday morning, Broad's six off Mitchell Starc added a few precious runs before James Anderson's lbw dismissal left England all out at 395. The Australian bowlers efficiently capitalized on the slow and lifeless pitch, making it challenging for England to seize the momentum.

Stuart Broad's farewell to Test cricket commenced with heartfelt tributes from fans, teammates, and family members. However, Australia's solid opening partnership disrupted England's plans. Despite the guard of honour bestowed upon him by the Australian players, Broad and Anderson struggled to make a significant impact with the new ball. England's attempts to gain an early advantage were further hampered by Moeen Ali's injury, which hindered his effectiveness with the ball.

On the other side, Australia's experienced openers, Warner and Khawaja, demonstrated their composure and determination throughout their impressive partnership. Khawaja's prowess on the back foot and Warner's decisive strokeplay helped the duo amass the highest opening stand by either team in an Ashes Test in England since 2009. Their unyielding partnership, lasting 38 overs, has put Australia in contention for an unlikely victory.

With only one day remaining, the unpredictable English weather adds an element of uncertainty to the outcome. England will be looking to regroup and bid farewell to Stuart Broad with a memorable series-levelling win. Meanwhile, Australia aims to conclude their successful Ashes campaign with a coveted series victory in England for the first time since 2001. As the stage is set for an enthralling finale, cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the final day's play to witness history unfold.