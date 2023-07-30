BTS’ Jungkook reveals reason he ended his music break

Jungkook from the K-pop group BTS made an appearance on the drinking show from his bandmate Suga, Suchwita. He discussed topics like his health, his bandmates, his solo career and much more.

BTS announced that they would be going on hiatus to focus on their solo schedules and enlisting in the military back in 2022. Although Jungkook was busy towards the start of their break because of his FIFA World Cup performance, he mostly halted any activities for around a year.

Explaining his absence in a live broadcast, he said he was “comfortable doing nothing.”

Now, he has released his official solo debut song Seven which has shot to the top of the Billboard Hot 100. He then revealed the one thing that made him end his hiatus, explaining that after listening to Seven, he found the song to be far too good for him to not return.

“I enjoyed taking a break. I decided to return to work because I got so used to resting. I also had to protect my pride as a K-idol, so I worked hard in detail…not sure if I succeeded, though (laughs).”