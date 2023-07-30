BTS’ Jungkook says his personality is comprised of his bandmates

Jungkook from the K-pop group BTS appeared on his bandmate Suga’s drinking show Suchwita where he discussed his solo debut, his personality and much more. He also went on to discuss his diet, revealing that he has taken up intermittent fasting.

He explained: “Yes, apparently it’s good for your health. I was looking up information on diets and learned everything there is to know about intermittent fasting. I thought it’d be good for me. I do the 20:4 method. But I’m not obsessive. I don’t do it obsessively.”

Suga then brought up a comment Jungkook had made in the past, saying: “In an interview, you said you had a personality made up of all members’ personalities.”

Jungkook responded, elaborating: “It’s true. In the way I talk, you can hear all the members. It’s not like I took something, it’s more like I was a sponge that absorbed everything (he became like the members without even realizing it.)”

Suga gave his opinion on the comment, saying: “In my opinion, you were influenced by different members in each era.”

Jungkook further added: “I didn’t really think about myself. But sometimes, when I’m talking to other people, the key points you guys talked about pop into my head. I get that feeling.”

He continued: “You flash through my mind during my conversations. Sometimes I give advice to my friends. Usually, I’m the one getting advice from you guys, right? When we’re talking, Young! You zoom through my head like that. You guys are all a part of me.”