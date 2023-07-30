Nicholas Cage expresses joy and regret over brief Superman role in 'The Flash'

Nicholas Cage, who appeared in a cameo on The Flash in what appeared to be an alternate Superman, has expressed joy over the fulfilment of his long due but also expressed regret on it being real quick.



He said, he loved doing this cameo but lamented that the role was too short.

Nicholas Cage expresses joy and regret over brief Superman role in 'The Flash'

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in conversation with USA Today, Cage said, "Well, I was glad I didn't blink. For me, it was the feeling of being actualised. Even that look for that particular character, finally seeing it on screen, was satisfying," but also lamented that his role was very quick."



The actor revealed that he was supposed to play Clark Kent in Superman Lives, but unfortunately, that project got cancelled.

After the success of Burton's Batman movies, the actor was due to play Man of Steel in the cancelled project Superman Lives in 1998.

Mid-day reports that Cage has finally gotten a chance to play Superman in The Flash. The cameo is being considered very significant as The Flash made a spot for a DC film that was scrapped in the long run.

The cameo of Nicholas Cage stunned fans, and they appreciated The Flash for giving Cage a chance to portray Superman.