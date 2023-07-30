Princess Diana’s brother reveals secret to refresh 'overworked' brain

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has revealed that the most helpful thing for his 'overworked' brain is an early morning walk on the beach.
Taking to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously, Spencer shared a photo of his dog on the beach and opened up about the book.
Prince William and Harry’s uncle wrote, “When I’m in the “final-final” stage of writing a new book, the most helpful thing for my overworked brain is an early morning walk on the beach.”
He further said, “This morning, Joey and I had the whole place to ourselves.”
Fans and friends extended love and sweet wishes to Charles Spencer for his upcoming book.
One fan wrote, “Best wishes for the final push!”
Another said, “Hope it's as good as The White Ship”, referring to his another book.
