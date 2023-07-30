Meghan Markle, Prince Harry only concerned with 'wider world' amid failures

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not concerned by their haters in Britain.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are experiencing 'minus' ratings in the UK as they lose their multi-million dollar deal with Spotify.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams tells Express.co.uk: "As far as the popularity they used to have, it's a completely different thing.

"It'll never happen in Britain, where the ratings are minus."

The expert continued: "They have terrible poll ratings [and] all of them have been for ages."

He said: "That's lost but I don't think it concerns them.

"I don't think they are concerned but I do think they are concerned with the wider world."

Meghan and Harry are currently living in the US alongside their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The couple is reportedly heading towards different career paths after their failure with working together.