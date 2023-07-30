England score 389 in one day sighting Ashes leveller

England´s Joe Root hits a boundary on day three of the fifth Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at The Oval cricket ground in London on July 29, 2023.

England positioned themselves for an exhilarating finish to the series against Australia as they amassed a commanding total of 389-9 at The Oval, securing a substantial lead of 377 over Australia.

England's top-order batsmen set the tone for their dominant lead. Zak Crawley kick-started the innings with a boundary off Mitchell Starc's very first ball, leading to an outstanding opening partnership of 79 runs with Ben Duckett. Crawley's composed knock of 73, along with Duckett and captain Ben Stokes contributing 42 runs each, provided a solid foundation for England's commanding position.

Despite a brief wobble, England bounced back with a remarkable fifth-wicket partnership of 110 runs between Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow. While Root narrowly missed out on a well-deserved century, falling short by nine runs, Bairstow's resilient 78 further consolidated England's dominant position.

As England lost quick wickets towards the end of the day, their commanding lead remained intact, setting the stage for a historic chase for Australia. The visitors faced an uphill task of completing the highest-ever successful chase in a Test match at The Oval.

England's performance in the fifth Test exemplified their swashbuckling style of cricket, characterized by controlled aggression, positive intent, and crisp shotmaking. Their approach paid off handsomely as they erased the deficit in the opening over, stunning the Australian bowlers and building an insurmountable lead.

However, the late collapse slightly dampened England's otherwise remarkable day, with the team losing four wickets for just 19 runs. Nonetheless, England's strong position sets up an exciting and thrilling series finale.