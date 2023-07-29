Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi shows off her talents in father's new music album

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi shows off her talents in her father's new music album

Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott's five-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, has recently collaborated with eh father in his new music album, Utopia, marking her debut in the music industry.



Stormi was born into a celebrity family in 2018 and has already achieved the status of being a TV star while appearing on her family's reality show The Keeping Up with The Kardashians and now she can boast credits of singing as well.

Jacques Webster famously known as Travis Scott has recently revealed his new music album, Utopia and has invited his daughter Stormi to collaborate on a track, Thank God, reports Mirror.

The song's lyrics go as Travis talks about his daughter singing, "Storm's a minor, but you know she living major," to which his daughter Stormi replied, "That's right, daddy."



Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott announced to split earlier this year and are now co-parenting their children together. They also share a son, Air, who is 18 months of age.

The couple started dating in 2017 and welcomed their first kid, Stormi, in the next year, 2018.

They split in 2019 and then reunited again to welcome their second child Aire but it has been reported that they went separate ways again in December 2022 or January 2023.

Since then the rumours have sparked that Kylie is together with actor Timothe Chalamet but the couple hasn't confirmed it publicly.