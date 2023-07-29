Bad Bunny featured in Spotify's 'Billions Club: The Series'

"Billions Club: The Series" is set to make its debut, showcasing an exciting and unique celebration of music artists achieving one billion Spotify streams for their songs. The series, which will be accessible on Instagram and TikTok, offers an inside look at how artists commemorate this significant milestone.

Among the first three artists to be featured in "Billions Club: The Series" are Bad Bunny, Post Malone, and Billie Eilish.

The teaser trailer provides a glimpse into the artists' creative and personalized ways of receiving their Spotify Billion plaque when their songs cross the billion-stream mark. Each artist's celebration will be documented on video, giving fans an intimate and exclusive experience.

Ashley Graver, Head of Pop, Dance, and Indie Artist Partnerships at Spotify, emphasized the original purpose of the Billions Club as a platform to celebrate artistry and the immense cultural impact of exceptional songs. Now, "Billions Club: The Series" aims to elevate this celebration to new heights, allowing audiences to witness the artists' individual and heartfelt reactions.

Notably, Bad Bunny stands out with multiple songs that have surpassed one billion Spotify streams. His 2022 album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," boasts four songs that have reached this impressive milestone, including "Me Porto Bonito," "Ojitos Lindos," "Tití Me Preguntó," and "Efecto."

Post Malone, another chart-topping artist, also joins the club with an impressive five songs that have surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. Notable hits like "Circles" and "Sunflower" have contributed to his remarkable streaming success.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish, known for her unique and captivating style, has six songs that have achieved over one billion streams each. Among them, "lovely" (with Khalid) and "bad guy" have even crossed the two billion mark, solidifying her influence in the music industry.

Although a specific premiere date for "Billions Club: The Series" is yet to be announced, fans can anticipate an extraordinary viewing experience as the series showcases the achievements of various other artists, including The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, and Nicki Minaj, who have also earned songs with over one billion Spotify streams.