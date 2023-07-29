Will Smith speaks of significance of SAG-AFTRA strike for writers and actors

Will Smith showed solidarity with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America strikes, saying it is "pivotal moment" for actors and writers working in Hollywood.

The King Richard star, a member of SAG-AFTRA, penned a lengthy note on Instagram to reveal his take on the matter.

The actor, who faced immense backlash for slapping comedian Chris Rock during 2022 Academy Awards, wrote, “I wanna talk for a second about ACTING. As some of yall mighta heard, my guild, @SAGAFTRA are on strike along with our writer colleagues in the WGA.”

“It’s a pivotal moment for our profession,” he added before dishing on his own 33-year-long career and showing gratitude to his mentor, Aaron Speiser.

“33 years into my career as an actor and there are still some days when I feel like I’m that kid from Philly who’s on borrowed time, even though I know I’ve been extraordinarily blessed and lucky to have worked as an actor all this time,” Smith penned.

“It’s thanks to my friend, my teacher and my mentor @aaronspeiser whom I fondly refer to as ‘coach’ that those days when I feel like I don’t belong are fewer and further between,” he said beside a picture alongside students at The Screen Acting Studio.



He continued: “Coach invited me to an acting class the other day and I met a group of our talented next generation of actors and they amazed and inspired me!”

“I’m grateful to coach for continuing to support these talented hopefuls in this art-form that I love and have been lucky enough to work in for three decades of my life! Thanks COACH! @aidan”

Responding to Smith’s post, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation wrote, "Thank you for your support, Will! The SAG-AFTRA Foundation offers an Emergency Financial Assistance Program for SAG-AFTRA members impacted by the work stoppage. Give your support today at sagaftra.foundation/donate or head to our page for more."