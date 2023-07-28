Lizzo’s song Pink sets the tone of Barbie movie, says Greta Gerwig

Barbie director Greta Gerwig has recently praised Lizzo for her song, Pink which is in the beginning of the movie.



In a new interview with IndieWire, Gerwig confessed, “When Lizzo came on, she basically wrote and riffed on top of what composers Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt had written as a base.”

What’s interesting is that Barbie movie’s soundtrack features singers like Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj and more.

However, Lizzo’s track set the tone of the movie as Gerwig mentioned, “When Lizzo was literally singing what you’re seeing on screen, it was so deeply funny and all of sudden, as a result, it felt like it all went together.”

“Lizzo knew exactly what was funny about the film, and what she was doing with her lyrics was the same kind of humour that we were doing,” said the director.

Elsewhere in the interview, Barbie editor Houy told IndieWire, “Lizzo’s song suddenly changed the way people saw the beginning of the movie.”

“It solved all of the problems we were having, which weren’t crazy, but I remember everyone suddenly got the tone of the movie immediately in a way they hadn’t before,” continued Houy.

Meanwhile, composer Ronson in an interview with NME disclosed how Gerwig immediately “loved Pink song”.

“Greta loved it so much that she ran out of the room and played it for Margot over the phone,” pointed out Ronson.

Speaking of movie’s overall soundtrack, the composer added, “The thing I learned very, very quickly doing the score for Barbie is that you’re always serving the picture. You’re always serving the emotion.”