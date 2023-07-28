Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s’ entrails’ will become catnip after ‘tumultuous move’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly slated to have their entire US move analyzed by historians in the times to come, in the eyes of experts.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tumultuous move has been referenced by British journalist Angela Epstein.

She weighed in on these things during the course of her interview with Express UK.

She started the conversation off by warning, “In years to come, historians may well pick over the entrails of Harry and Meghan’s tumultuous move to the States and ponder why the couple ever felt compelled to leave.”

“There will, of course, be primary sources to consult – not least the Oprah interviews, Harry`s entitled biography Spare, and the Netflix documentary.”

In the eyes of Ms Epstein , “even though recollections may vary, and the Sussex’s version of events may not quite square with some of their targets, one thing will be manifestly clear. Namely that Harry and Meghan didn’t want to be forever hounded by the Press.”

“Instead, the couple wanted to retreat to their Californian Idyll and enjoy a life of selectively monetised obscurity,” she even went as far as to allege.

“Perhaps only popping up at some event or other when the milkman needed paying”?

So “how ironic then that the couple’s quest for privacy has finally been fulfilled – but not in ways they could have foreseen. Or would ever believe could come to pass.

But “achieved in short, because we are simply bored and tired of these ex-Royals,” she also added before signing off.