Why has Spain granted citizenship to Iranian Chess player Sara Khadem?

Iranian chess champion Sara Khadem poses for a photograph playing chess in the south of Spain on February 14, 2023.—AFP

Sara Khadem, an Iranian chess player who made headlines for participating in an international tournament without wearing a hijab, has been granted Spanish nationality, as announced by Spain's Minister of Justice.

During the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, in December 2022, Khadem, also known as Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, was photographed without a hijab, which is compulsory in Iran. This act resulted in an arrest warrant being issued against her in her home country.

After the championship, Khadem chose to stay in Spain, where she has been residing since then. Her decision to compete without a hijab was part of a larger movement where sportswomen challenged Iran's conservative dress code and contributed to the anti-government protests that began in September of the preceding year. These protests were triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman, who died while in police custody for not adhering to the country's strict dress code, leading to widespread outrage and highlighting grievances against the regime.

Spain's Minister of Justice, Pilar Llop, explained that Khadem's case presented "exceptional circumstances," leading the country's Council of Ministers to grant her Spanish nationality through a naturalization letter. The decision was a response to the challenges and risks Khadem faced in her home country due to her public act during the chess championship.

In January, Sara Khadem had the opportunity to meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, who expressed admiration for her bravery and considered her an inspiration. In a tweet, Sánchez acknowledged the significance of women athletes and their contribution to creating a better world.